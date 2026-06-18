Thousands of Americans cross the border each year for medical care they say is too expensive or unavailable back home. On June 6, 52-year-old former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of them.

What’s Happening: Greene and her fiancé, right-wing media personality Brian Glenn, got stem cell IV treatments at Dream Body Clinic in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The treatment is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Most stem cell therapies have not gone through the safety and effectiveness testing the FDA requires before a treatment can be offered in the United States.

In Her Own Words: Greene posted on X: “I am 52 and I do NOT have health insurance. Healthcare costs are out of control, and more Americans are leaving the U.S. for medical tourism treatments they can’t access in the United States or can’t afford at home. That’s why I traveled to Mexico for Stem Cell therapy.”

No health insurance: Greene said she does not currently have health insurance. She said a family of four in the U.S. can spend up to $27,000 a year on health insurance premiums, with another $7,000 to $10,000 in out-of-pocket costs before coverage kicks in. “Health insurance is absurdly expensive,” she said. Greene’s reported net worth is $22 million, up from $700,000 when she first entered Congress.

Who she is now: Greene resigned from Congress on January 5, 2026, after a public falling-out with Donald Trump over her support for releasing the Epstein files and her criticism of his healthcare and domestic policies. The Mexico trip video was the launch of her new YouTube channel, “Life With MTG,” which she is building around health, medical freedom, and criticism of the U.S. healthcare system. Greene built much of her congressional career on hardline anti-immigration positions. She crossed the U.S.-Mexico southern border to receive medical care, an accusation many in MAGA lob at immigrants from Mexico.

What the FDA says: In 2020, the FDA said it has authority to regulate stem cell products and other regenerative medicine treatments, and warned that “there is a lot of misleading information on the internet about these products.” Medical professionals have described these therapies as “unproven and unregulated.”

The bigger picture: New data from Gallup and West Health found that healthcare affordability in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in five years. In 2025, only 49% of U.S. adults said they could consistently afford quality healthcare and prescription drugs, down from 61% in 2022.