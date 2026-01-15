Listen to this post

Federal health officials elevated a nationwide cheese recall to the most serious risk level after tests confirmed dangerous bacteria in the products.

What’s Happening: The FDA upgraded the recall to Class I last week, meaning exposure to the product could cause serious health problems or death. No one has reported getting sick from the cheese so far.

What’s Important: The Ambriola Company started the recall on Nov. 25, 2025, after routine testing found listeria monocytogenes in its cheese products. The bacteria can cause severe illness in pregnant women, older adults, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

The Products: Eight cheese products were recalled. Four were sold in stores for home cooking, and four were sold for large-scale commercial use. The recalled items include Locatelli grated pecorino romano in 4 oz. and 8 oz. cups and 5 lb. and 10 lb. bags, Pinna grated pecorino romano in 10 lb. bags, Boar’s Head grated pecorino romano in 6 oz. cups and 5 lb. bags, Member’s Mark pecorino romano grated in 1.5 lb. bags, Ambriola Piccante grated pecorino romano in 5 lb. and 10 lb. bags, and Locatelli grated pecorino romano in 8 oz. cups. More than 11,500 units and bags were recalled.

Where They Were Sold: The cheese went to stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The Timeline: The products were sold between Nov. 3 and Nov. 20, 2025, and have expiration dates through May 2026. The FDA found contamination in the company’s West Caldwell, New Jersey, plant before the initial recall in late November.

What to Do: Don’t eat any of the recalled cheese. Throw it away, even if it’s in your freezer. You can also return it to the store for a refund. Call Ambriola at 1-800-962-8224 with questions, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. See a doctor if you think you got sick from the cheese.

The Big Picture: Listeria infections can cause listeriosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Intestinal symptoms usually start within a day of eating contaminated food and last one to three days. These include diarrhea and vomiting and are typically mild. The infection can spread beyond the intestines in what experts call an invasive illness. Symptoms of invasive illness typically start within two weeks.

