The Ellijay-Gilmer County Water & Sewerage Authority issued a boil water advisory for the Yukon area after a power company damaged a water main while replacing a power pole.

What’s Happening: The damage disrupted the water supply and caused water pressure to drop to extremely low levels. The advisory went into effect at midnight. on January 11 and will remain in effect until further notice.

What’s Important: The advisory affects multiple streets in the Yukon service delivery area, including Old Bennett Road, Sally Circle, RiverLane, Riverbottom Road, Old Orchard Road (The Bluffs of Cartecay), Overhanging Rock Road, Whispering Oaks, Ridgehaven Trail, Ridgeview Trail, Oakridge Lane, and Sunset Drive.

How This Affects Real People: Residents in affected areas must boil tap water for one minute after it reaches a rolling boil before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing food, brushing teeth, washing food, making ice, or giving water to pets. Clothes washing and dishwashing can be performed without boiling water.

What We Know: The authority issued the advisory out of caution because there is potential for microbial contamination in areas without positive pressure. The advisory will remain in effect until the authority completes testing to confirm there is no public health concern.

How To Do It: To properly boil water, residents should heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container, continue heating for one minute once it begins to boil, then remove from heat and allow to cool before use. Once the advisory is lifted, residents should flush all faucets for at least two minutes before using tap water for drinking or food preparation.

What’s Next: Customers will be notified immediately when the boil water advisory is lifted. Questions can be directed to the Ellijay-Gilmer County Water & Sewerage Authority at (706) 276-2202. Updates will be posted at www.egcwsa.com.

