Voters in northwest Georgia’s U.S. House District 14 have until Monday to register for the March 10 special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s Happening: The special election will fill the seat Greene held until she stepped down Jan. 5. Twenty-one candidates are running. The race includes 17 Republicans, three Democrats, and one Independent.

What’s Important: Voters must register by Monday to vote in the election. Early voting starts Feb. 16. If no one wins more than half the vote, the top two candidates will face off April 7, which is a near certainty in a race this crowded.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who is not registered must sign up by Monday. Registered voters can vote early starting Feb. 16 or on election day March 10.

What Happens Next: The election takes place March 10. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of votes, a runoff happens April 7.

The Process: The election covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties, plus parts of Cobb County.

The Candidates: Three Democrats are running: Shawn Harris from Polk County, Jonathan Hobbs from Paulding County, and Jim Davis from Floyd County. One Independent is running: Rob Rush Ruszkowski from Dade County. Seventeen Republicans are running, including Colton Moore, a Georgia state senator who left the state legislature to enter the race. The other Republicans are Tom Gray, James Marty Brown, Jennifer Jaye Turnipseed, Brian Stover, Star Black, Megahn Strickland, Christian Michael Hurd, Reagan Box, Beau Brown, Clayton McLean Fuller, Jared Craig, Nicky Lama, Trey Kelly, Eric Cunningham, Larry E. Hilley, and James Edward Tully.

