Two votes will decide who becomes Jefferson’s next mayor unless a recount changes the outcome.

What’s Happening: Dawn Maddox leads Jon Howell by just two votes in the November 4 election. The Jackson County Office of Election and Voter Registration will recount all ballots on Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. Howell is the city’s current mayor.

What’s Important: Maddox received 1,279 votes while Howell got 1,277 votes out of 2,556 total votes cast. The two-vote margin equals 0.078 percent of the total. Georgia law allows candidates to request a recount when the difference is less than one-half of one percent.

Between the Lines: If just two voters had chosen differently, Howell would have won instead of Maddox. Maddox got 50.04 percent of the vote and Howell at 49.96 percent.

What Happens Next: The recount will take place at the Elections and Registration office at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. The public can attend. Howell requested the recount.

The Sources: Jackson County Office of Election and Voter Registration official recount notice and election results dated November 7.