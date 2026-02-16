Listen to this post

The Hall County Elections department has released voting dates and registration deadlines for the May 19 General Primary and November 3 General Election, with voter registration for the May election closing April 2.

What’s Happening: The May 19 election will include county commission, judicial, and Board of Education positions. Early voting runs April 27 through May 15. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted between March 2 and May 8.

Key Dates for May 19 Election:

Voter registration deadline: April 2

Early voting: April 27 – May 15

Absentee ballot application window: March 2 – May 8

November Election Timeline: The November 3 General Election has a voter registration deadline of October 5. Early voting runs October 13 through October 30. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted between August 17 and October 23.

Candidate Qualifying: All candidates for the 2026 election cycle must qualify between March 2 and March 6. Qualifying location information and fee schedules are available in Hall County public notices and resolutions.

Poll Worker Recruitment: Hall County Elections is recruiting 100 poll workers for the upcoming election cycle. The office will host a hiring drive February 23 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. Poll workers must be at least 16 years old and residents of Hall County or a neighboring county. Spanish-speaking poll workers are especially needed. All poll workers receive paid training.

Where to Find Information: Early voting locations and Election Day precinct information are available at hallcounty.org/elections. Questions about poll worker positions can be directed to Sandy Crawford at 770-531-6945 or scrawford@hallcounty.org.