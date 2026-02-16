side view of attractive woman voting near stand with vote lettering and american flag
Photo by IgorVetushko on Deposit Photos
Listen to this post

The Hall County Elections department has released voting dates and registration deadlines for the May 19 General Primary and November 3 General Election, with voter registration for the May election closing April 2.

What’s Happening: The May 19 election will include county commission, judicial, and Board of Education positions. Early voting runs April 27 through May 15. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted between March 2 and May 8.

Key Dates for May 19 Election:

  • Voter registration deadline: April 2
  • Early voting: April 27 – May 15
  • Absentee ballot application window: March 2 – May 8

November Election Timeline: The November 3 General Election has a voter registration deadline of October 5. Early voting runs October 13 through October 30. Absentee ballot applications can be submitted between August 17 and October 23.

Candidate Qualifying: All candidates for the 2026 election cycle must qualify between March 2 and March 6. Qualifying location information and fee schedules are available in Hall County public notices and resolutions.

Poll Worker Recruitment: Hall County Elections is recruiting 100 poll workers for the upcoming election cycle. The office will host a hiring drive February 23 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. Poll workers must be at least 16 years old and residents of Hall County or a neighboring county. Spanish-speaking poll workers are especially needed. All poll workers receive paid training.

Where to Find Information: Early voting locations and Election Day precinct information are available at hallcounty.org/elections. Questions about poll worker positions can be directed to Sandy Crawford at 770-531-6945 or scrawford@hallcounty.org.

Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google