More than 2.29 million Georgians had voted early in person as of Thursday afternoon, breaking the state’s 2022 midterm record with one day of early voting still to go.

What’s happening: As of 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 2.29 million people had cast in-person early ballots, topping the previous record of 2.28 million set during the 2022 midterms. Another 108,251 absentee ballots had been accepted as of the same time.

What’s new: Georgia’s in-person early vote total has now exceeded the full 2022 midterm early voting record and there’s still one day left in early voting.

What this means for you: Early voting continues through Friday, October 30. On Election Day, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find early voting locations, hours, and their Election Day polling place at the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Current turnout data is available at sos.ga.gov/page/election-data-hub-unofficial-turnout.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the numbers reflect voter confidence. “Georgians continue to head to the polls in record numbers because they trust the system,” he said. “This record-breaking in-person early voting turnout wouldn’t be possible without our county elections officials who work every day to ensure our elections are free, fair, and fast.”