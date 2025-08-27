The lone Democrat in a seven-way race has advanced to a runoff in a special election that will decide who will replace former Alpharetta Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach, but the top GOP candidates in the contest were still battling it out for second place late Tuesday night.

Democrat Debra Shigley had a strong showing Tuesday night, racking up about 40% of the vote. Republicans Jason Dickerson and Steve West were still neck and neck for second place Tuesday night, earning 17.4% and 17.1% of the vote, respectively. Dickerson held a narrow 65-vote edge over West.

Over 20,000 voters cast their ballots in the special election, amounting to a 14% turnout rate.

The top two candidates will face off for the second time on Sept. 23.

Dickerson, Shigley and West were among the seven qualified candidates seeking to replace Beach, who resigned from the Senate earlier this year after President Donald Trump appointed Beach to serve as the 46th U.S. Treasurer. The district, which includes parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties, is predominantly Republican, with Beach receiving upwards of 70% of the vote against a Democratic challenger in 2024.

Dickerson, a Cherokee County resident, is the president of Purple Chip Capital Management, a private investment firm. He has cast himself as a political outsider who plans to prioritize property tax relief and improving access to affordable housing for seniors. Dickerson also reported the highest campaign contributions of any candidate in the race, loaning himself $500,000 and raising an additional $100.

Republican Steve West, the CEO of a metal fabrication company, is currently in third place. West was a member of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners from 2014 until this year, when he stepped down to run for the state Senate. His platform includes a broad range of conservative policy proposals, including eliminating the state income tax, strengthening Georgia’s economy, and cracking down on illegal immigration. He also proposed ending Georgia’s state film tax credit.

Democrats, meanwhile, have rallied behind Shigley, an Alpharetta mom, attorney and small business owner. The only Democratic candidate in the race, Shigley said she aims to improve affordability for families, strengthen public school systems and expand access to health care. She has received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, and progressive organizations including the Georgia Win List and Reproductive Freedom for All.

Shigley’s advancement to the runoff was seen as a success for Democrats, who are seeking to flip the deep-red district. Shigley gained nearly 10 points over Lillia Michelle Lionel, who challenged Beach last year.

“My team and I are more than ready to continue this historic momentum,” Shigley said in a statement. “I am very proud of the campaign we have run so far, and it is clear that our vision — for an affordable, healthy, educated Georgia where working families can thrive — is resonating with our neighbors.”

Dickerson and West did not immediately reply to requests for comment Tuesday night.

Georgia Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon said he wasn’t surprised to see Shigley in the lead in the jungle primary when asked about the early results around 8 p.m., but he said he expected Republican voters to consolidate behind the GOP candidate in the runoff election.

“It’s really dangerous to read a lot into a special election,” he said. “This is an election taking place in the dead of summer. People are returning from summer vacation. People don’t know there’s an election. They’re not used to voting at this time of year.”

But Democratic officials are optimistic about their chances in the runoff election.

“Debra was the top vote-getter in a deep-red district against a field of six Republicans — a testament not only to Debra’s strong leadership and bold vision for Senate District 21, but to the undeniable Democratic momentum building across our state,” Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey said in a statement. “Now it’s time to carry this momentum forward into the runoff.”

Georgia Recorder Deputy Editor Ross Williams contributed to this report.

