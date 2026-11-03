Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms makes history Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected governor of Georgia and the first black woman elected governor of any U.S. state.

Bottoms carries 55% of votes in Georgia. It appears there’s been a blue sweep into state offices, with democrats appearing to win the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent and all other statewide offices.

Bottoms’ victory over Rick Jackson marks the end of Republican reign in Georgia, as Bottoms becomes the first Democrat to hold the governor’s office in over two decades.

Bottoms and Jackson offered different approaches to major issues including health care, taxes and affordability. Bottoms campaigned on expanding Medicaid, increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour and providing targeted tax relief. Jackson proposed cutting Georgia’s state income tax in half during his first term and expanding health care coverage through partnerships with private insurers.

The race remained competitive in the days leading up to the election, with only a .03% separation between the polls. InsiderAdvantage released the final poll Nov. 2 showing Bottoms with 49.03% support and Jackson with 49%.

Bottoms previously served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2022. Before becoming mayor, she served on the Atlanta City Council. She later joined former President Joe Biden’s administration as a senior advisor.