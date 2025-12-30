Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is being targeted by an aggressive ad campaign funded by a group whose backers remain unknown, with about $5 million spent so far across the state.

What’s Happening: A group called Georgians for Integrity has flooded Georgia with television ads, mailers, and text messages accusing Jones of profiting from his public office.

The ads have been difficult to avoid since Thanksgiving.

The group has not disclosed where its money comes from.

What’s Important: Jones is a candidate for governor and has already received President Donald Trump’s endorsement. His campaign says the ads are false and has warned television stations that continuing to run them could lead to legal action.

In a Dec. 16 interview on WSB-AM, Jones called the ads “fabricated trash” and said the group is spreading lies about him and his family.

The Political Field: Jones is running in the Republican primary against Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Gov. Brian Kemp can’t run again because of term limits.

Several democrats are also competing for the office.

Dark Money Dispute: The Georgia Republican Party has asked the State Ethics Commission to investigate, arguing the spending violates state laws that require groups influencing elections to register and disclose donors.

Party Chairman Josh McKoon said allowing the activity to continue could affect more than just the outcome of the May primary.

Who’s Behind It: Georgians for Integrity was incorporated in Delaware on Nov. 24 and is organized as a nonprofit social welfare group, a structure that allows donor anonymity.

The group lists a mailbox at an Atlanta office supply store as its address. A media buyer in Utah and an attorney in Ohio are named on filings.

Claims in Question: The ads imply Jones helped enable the use of eminent domain to support a data center project connected to his family. Jones supported a 2017 law creating a limited exception to Georgia’s eminent domain restrictions, but state filings show eminent domain is not being used for the proposed $10 billion development.