Your local government is making decisions that affect your roads, your taxes, your schools, and your community — and you have every right to be in the room when it happens.
Here’s what’s new: The Carroll County Board of Commissioners has a new home at 423 College Street in Carrollton. That means a new address where your voice can be heard.
Two chances to show up this summer:
- A work session today, June 25, at 4 p.m.
- The first regular monthly meeting at the new location on July 7 at 6 p.m.
Both meetings take place in the Board Chambers on the second floor.
Can’t make it in person? You can still watch a livestream or find agendas and public notices at carrollcountyga.gov. Meetings are also advertised in The Times-Georgian. But if you can be there — be there. Democracy works best when the people show up.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.