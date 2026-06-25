Your local government is making decisions that affect your roads, your taxes, your schools, and your community — and you have every right to be in the room when it happens.

Here’s what’s new: The Carroll County Board of Commissioners has a new home at 423 College Street in Carrollton. That means a new address where your voice can be heard.

Two chances to show up this summer:

A work session today, June 25, at 4 p.m.

The first regular monthly meeting at the new location on July 7 at 6 p.m.

Both meetings take place in the Board Chambers on the second floor.

Can’t make it in person? You can still watch a livestream or find agendas and public notices at carrollcountyga.gov. Meetings are also advertised in The Times-Georgian. But if you can be there — be there. Democracy works best when the people show up.