The Georgia National Guard will deploy about 75 soldiers and airmen to help support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

The request to support ICE in Georgia is not related to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

Kemp also emphasized that assigning the Georgia National Guard to work with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies is nothing new. The governor sent Guard troops to the Texas border with Mexico early last year, accusing the Biden administration of failing to secure the border.

“Under the bad policies of the prior administration, every state became a border state,” he said. “I was one of the first to mobilize both personnel and policies to crack down on illegal immigration. … Georgia has led on this front for years and will continue to do so through this latest measure while still meeting all responsibilities and duties the Guard has to the state.”

The Georgia Guard troops will not conduct law enforcement functions or make arrests. Rather, they will be providing administrative and logistical support including appointment scheduling, biometric collection, data entry, and performing basic vehicle maintenance in order to free up ICE personnel for law enforcement activities.

Nonetheless, Democrats criticized the deployment decision as unconstitutional and unsustainable.

“As a retired naval officer, it goes against my core values and principles to use Georgia’s National Guard for purposes beyond its lawful duties,” said Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson of Tyrone, one of several Democrats vying to succeed the term-limited Kemp as governor.

“I believe the brave men and women in uniform did not take an oath to use force against our citizens in the United States. Let me be crystal clear: the purpose of the Georgia National Guard is to defend against foreign threats and aid in natural disasters.”

The Guard members assigned to the mission are scheduled to receive training in mid-September be on duty shortly thereafter.