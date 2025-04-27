Deerfield’s Future Takes Center Stage in Milton on Monday

Share

Residents in Milton will want to keep a close eye on City Hall this Monday. The future of Deerfield is front and center as city leaders gather for their next council meeting.

🗓️ What We Know: The Milton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 28 inside the Council Chambers at 2006 Heritage Walk. Residents can join in person or tune in online.

The meeting’s agenda puts Deerfield in the spotlight, with two major items up for discussion. First, city staff will present plans for a new active park in Deerfield. Second, council members will consider changes to the City Code to match the Deerfield Implementation Plan, which aims to guide growth and development in the area.

🌳 Why It Matters: Deerfield is one of Milton’s fastest-growing areas. Decisions made now will shape how the community looks and feels for years to come. New parks and updated codes could mean more places to play, better traffic flow, and a stronger sense of community. Residents who care about Deerfield’s future have a chance to weigh in and stay informed.

🔢 By The Numbers: The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on April 28. City Hall is located at 2006 Heritage Walk.

🙋‍♂️ Take Action: If you live in Deerfield or care about Milton’s future, consider attending the meeting or watching online. City leaders often listen closely when residents speak up.

In The Know: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



