Cherokee Hits Brakes on New Gas Stations and Car Washes

Cherokee County officials have slammed the brakes on new gas stations, convenience stores, and car washes in unincorporated areas for the next three months. Residents’ concerns about oversaturation prompted the unanimous vote.

🚨 Why It Matters: The temporary halt gives county leaders time to assess where these businesses should be located in the future, potentially preventing neighborhoods from being overrun with similar establishments that may not serve community needs.

🛣️ What’s Happening: Cherokee commissioners voted April 1 to pause all new applications for these businesses for 90 days. The moratorium doesn’t affect projects already approved or under construction.

🧼 Between the Lines: The moratorium may bring relief to areas like highway 92, which has become a dumping ground for gas stations and car washes, adding to what many residents are calling unchecked growth.