Listen to this post

A Portland, Oregon-based real estate company ranked three Georgia locations among the top spring destinations in the country, based on a poll of real estate agents.

What’s Happening: Portland Real Estate surveyed 3,012 real estate agents to find U.S. neighborhoods that shine in spring. Three Georgia spots made the top 14: Isle of Hope in Savannah at No. 7, Inman Park in Atlanta at No. 11, and Downtown Macon at No. 14.

Isle of Hope, Savannah: This waterfront neighborhood sits along the Skidaway River. The ranking noted azaleas and wisteria blooming over historic homes and moss-covered oaks each spring. Bluff Drive, which runs along the water, was specifically called out.

Inman Park, Atlanta: Atlanta’s oldest planned suburb was recognized for dogwoods and azaleas lining streets of Victorian homes. The neighborhood borders the Atlanta BeltLine, a 22-mile loop of trails and parks built on former rail corridors.

Downtown Macon: Macon is home to more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees and hosts an annual cherry blossom festival each March. The city calls itself the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World.

By the Numbers: Georgia placed three spots in the top 14 of the national list. The top national ranking went to Central Park West in Manhattan, New York.

The Quote: Portland Real Estate said in a statement: “Real estate professionals notice details most people only pay attention to once a year. Spring highlights everything – the way streets are laid out, how sunlight moves through a neighborhood, how public spaces come alive. These top-ranked areas don’t just look good when the blossoms arrive; they function beautifully as places to live.”