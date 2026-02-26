Listen to this post

Georgia Supreme Court Presiding Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and plans to keep working throughout her treatment.

What’s Happening: Warren’s cancer was caught during her annual mammogram. She will have outpatient surgery in mid-March, followed by additional recommended therapies.

What’s Important: Her doctors expect a full recovery. Warren has said she plans to continue her work on the court during treatment and recovery.

The Path Forward: Warren’s outpatient surgery is set for mid-March. The court has not announced any changes to her duties.