Lookout Mountain DA Clayton Fuller Resumes Post After Military Service

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller has returned to his post as the head of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit following a six-month deployment with the U.S. Air Force.

Fuller, a 14-year Air Force veteran and Georgia Air National Guard member, served as a legal advisor for military operations in the Middle East. His deployment spanned from May 3 to October 30, supporting U.S. Central Command at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

During Fuller’s absence, Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh stepped in as Acting District Attorney, maintaining the circuit’s legal operations.

“I cannot thank Kevin and the team enough for the incredible work they did while I was gone keeping the community safe and supporting our law enforcement partners,” Fuller said. “I missed my family and the DA’s office team, but it was an honor to serve my country and support our efforts to stabilize the Middle East during historic uncertainty and conflict in the region.”

Fuller’s military service earned him promotions to lieutenant colonel and honors including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal. His distinguished career includes prior stints at the White House and Pentagon, where he received the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Award for Outstanding Achievement for counterterrorism efforts.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, covering four northwest Georgia counties, is now fully back under Fuller’s leadership as he resumes his work addressing local legal and safety concerns.