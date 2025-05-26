Anna Grace Phelan, a 19-year-old social media influencer from Jefferson, Georgia, died May 23 after a public and deeply personal battle with brain cancer that drew national attention and inspired thousands online.

What We Know: Phelan became widely known on TikTok, where she documented her glioblastoma diagnosis and treatment for nearly 150,000 followers. Her videos showed the raw reality of cancer — from hospital visits to moments of joy and faith — all while she remained grounded in her Georgia hometown.

She graduated from Jefferson High School in 2024 and worked as a receptionist at Georgia Skin Cancer and Aesthetic Dermatology. She also attended Galilee Christian Church, where her funeral will be held May 29.

Symptoms began with facial numbness, vision problems, and slurred speech. A scan revealed a brain lesion. A biopsy confirmed it: Grade 4 glioblastoma — the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Even in her final weeks, she shared updates. In her last post on May 14, she said the tumor had spread into her brain stem, affecting her breathing and ability to walk. Still, she told her followers she wasn’t giving up, though she knew it would take a miracle.

By The Numbers:

19 years old

Diagnosed less than a year ago

Nearly 150,000 TikTok followers

Funeral: 2 p.m., May 29 at Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson

In Context: Glioblastoma is a rare and fast-moving cancer. Survival typically ranges from 12 to 18 months. U.S. Senators John McCain and Ted Kennedy died from the same diagnosis.

What’s Next: Her family shared the news of her death online and said they plan to honor her legacy during the funeral service. They’ve asked for continued prayers.

Take Action: You can support Anna Grace’s memory by donating to brain cancer research or checking in on someone who may feel invisible in their struggle.

