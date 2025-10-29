Halloween still brings out the shoppers, but Georgians are watching their wallets more carefully this year.

What’s Happening: Two Georgia costume stores landed on a new list of America’s best Halloween shops. Psycho Sisters in Atlanta ranked 12th, while Ensemble Sewing & Costumes in Augusta came in 59th.

Montana Capital surveyed shoppers across the country to compile the rankings.

What’s Important: Most Georgians are keeping their Halloween spending tight. According to the survey, 65% percent are using only cash or debit cards, and more than half say they plan to cut back this year compared to last year.

Between the Lines: The pressure to spend isn’t just coming from inside the house.

Parents say kids drive 46 percent of Halloween spending pressure, but friends and social media also play a role.

One in seven people admitted they borrowed money just to host or attend a Halloween party.

The Big Picture: Inflation has changed how people celebrate. When budgets get tight, decorations are the first thing to go, followed by party expenses. Candy and costumes are tied for last on the chopping block. Still, 70 percent of people say Halloween spending feels like “a small but worth-it treat,” even if it stings the bank account.

The Sources: Montana Capital.