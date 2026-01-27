Listen to this post

A new survey shows Georgia drivers strategically skip certain routes when temperatures drop — and the state’s most avoided winter road winds through the north Georgia mountains.

What’s Happening: RVWindshieldReplacement.com surveyed 3,004 drivers nationwide to identify which major roads Americans most often avoid during winter weather. U.S. Route 129 through Blood Mountain and Neels Gap Pass topped Georgia’s list.

What’s Important: The three most avoided winter routes in Georgia are:

U.S. Route 129 (Blood Mountain/Neels Gap Pass) — steep grades, sharp curves, and shaded forest stretches where snow and ice linger

I-75/I-575 heading north from metro Atlanta toward the Appalachian foothills — icy bridges and slick patches that catch drivers off guard

I-85 between Atlanta and northeast Georgia — freezing rain and black ice during early morning hours

How This Affects Real People: Drivers who regularly travel these routes during winter months often delay trips, choose alternate paths, or avoid non-essential travel when temperatures drop, particularly after dark or following storms.

The National Picture: Alaska dominated the nationwide rankings with three of the top 10 most avoided winter routes. The Seward Highway along Turnagain Arm claimed the number one spot nationally, followed by the Glenn Highway and Dalton Highway. Other states with routes in the top 10 include Michigan, Illinois, Idaho, New York, and Nevada.