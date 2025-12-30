Some Georgia cities are still getting more expensive fast, even while other places cool off. City-by-city housing data shows where home prices rose the most over the past year.

What’s Happening: Based on average home values and one-year price changes, these 10 Georgia cities posted the fastest price growth.

Dalton: $238,337, up 3.5% (about +$8,100 in one year)

$238,337, up (about in one year) Warner Robins: $208,268, up 3.3% (about +$6,700 in one year)

$208,268, up (about in one year) Columbus: $168,272, up 2.2% (about +$3,600 in one year)

$168,272, up (about in one year) Brookhaven: $716,344, up 2.2% (about +$15,400 in one year)

$716,344, up (about in one year) Sandy Springs: $664,494, up 2.1% (about +$13,700 in one year)

$664,494, up (about in one year) Valdosta: $203,927, up 1.9% (about +$3,800 in one year)

$203,927, up (about in one year) Statesboro: $274,543, up 1.7% (about +$4,600 in one year)

$274,543, up (about in one year) Dunwoody: $649,167, up 1.7% (about +$10,900 in one year)

$649,167, up (about in one year) Athens: $331,237, up 1.5% (about +$4,900 in one year)

$331,237, up (about in one year) Johns Creek: $683,741, up 1.4% (about +$9,400 in one year)

What’s Important: Even in a slower housing market, these cities are seeing prices continue to rise faster than the rest of the state. The dollar increases are estimates based on current average home values and the reported one-year percentage change.

How We Counted: This ranking uses each city’s average home value and its one-year price change, according to data available on Zillow. Cities were ranked by percentage growth, not by overall price level.