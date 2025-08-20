WalletHub says Georgia is the 18th most fun state in America this year. So, not boring… but not breaking out the confetti either.

What’s Happening: WalletHub compared all 50 states on 26 things tied to fun, from movie costs to nightlife density. Georgia sat just outside the top tier, with bright spots in food, fitness and theme parks, and a few flat notes for golf and theater.

Restaurants per capita: 12th

Movie theaters per capita: 19th

Golf courses and country clubs per capita: 27th

Amusement parks: 14th

Performing-arts theaters per capita: 24th

Fitness centers per capita: 14th

Between the Lines: Georgia is great at eating, sweating, and screaming on roller coasters. It lags where old-school leisure lives — golf and the stage. That tracks with a state that sells sizzle (food, parks, gyms) more than hushed playbills and polo shirts.

Catch Up Quick: WalletHub says 82% of Americans plan to take a summer trip. The site’s yearly list ranks states by variety and affordability of fun. It’s not a vibe score; it’s math on access and options.

The Sources:

WalletHub, “2025’s Most Fun States in America” report and methodology: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-states/34665