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A new poll from Munley Law lists three Atlanta highway spots as Georgia’s angriest commutes. The Downtown Connector ranked first in the state.

What’s Happening: The law firm said it surveyed 3,015 U.S. workers who drive to work and asked which roads they most associate with stress, frustration, and aggressive driving. Georgia’s top three were I-75/I-85 through downtown Atlanta, I-285 at I-20 West, and I-285 at I-85, called Spaghetti Junction.

What’s Important: Each Georgia route named in the poll is in metro Atlanta. The Downtown Connector was also listed No. 9 on the national top 10.

What We Know: The Downtown Connector is the shared stretch of I-75 and I-85 through central Atlanta. I-285 circles much of the metro area, and Spaghetti Junction is the large interchange where I-285 and I-85 connect in DeKalb County.

How This Affects Real People: Many drivers use these roads to get to work and move through Atlanta. The survey names them as the places Georgia drivers in the poll most tied to stressful commuting.