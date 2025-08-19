Georgia is one of the most religious places in America, a new report says. For many families here, faith shapes daily life — from church on Sunday to prayer at the dinner table.
🙏 What It Means For You: Expect faith to stay front and center in civic life — from charity drives to local schools and politics. You may have more choices for worship, service, and faith-based help than people in most states.
📰 What’s Happening: Nonprofit group SmileHub ranked all 50 states by how much people value and practice religion. Georgia came in 9th overall.
- Georgia ranks 5th for faith and religious charities per person.
- 5th for people who say they pray at least once a day.
- 9th for adults who say religion is very important.
- 9th for congregations per person.
- 7th for religious establishments per person.
- 26th for religious studies degrees per person.
- 28th for religion-related jobs per person.
🌎 The Big Picture: Faith remains a strong social force across the South. In Georgia, it shows up in giving, volunteer work, and local networks that can mobilize fast when people need help.
The Sources: SmileHub: Most Religious States in 2025 report and state rankings: https://smilehub.org/blog/most-religious-states/142