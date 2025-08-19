Georgia is one of the most religious places in America, a new report says. For many families here, faith shapes daily life — from church on Sunday to prayer at the dinner table.

🙏 What It Means For You: Expect faith to stay front and center in civic life — from charity drives to local schools and politics. You may have more choices for worship, service, and faith-based help than people in most states.

📰 What’s Happening: Nonprofit group SmileHub ranked all 50 states by how much people value and practice religion. Georgia came in 9th overall.

Georgia ranks 5th for faith and religious charities per person.

5th for people who say they pray at least once a day.

9th for adults who say religion is very important.

9th for congregations per person.

7th for religious establishments per person.

26th for religious studies degrees per person.

28th for religion-related jobs per person.

🌎 The Big Picture: Faith remains a strong social force across the South. In Georgia, it shows up in giving, volunteer work, and local networks that can mobilize fast when people need help.

The Sources: SmileHub: Most Religious States in 2025 report and state rankings: https://smilehub.org/blog/most-religious-states/142