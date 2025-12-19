Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest holiday travel seasons in years.

What’s Happening: Airport officials expect 5.3 million people to travel through ATL between Friday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 4.

The busiest day is expected to be Friday, Dec. 26, with 348,150 travelers.

What’s Important: That total is well above last year’s nearly 4 million holiday travelers and is the largest since 5.2 million passengers passed through the airport in 2022.

Travel Tips: Officials recommend arriving at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international trips.

Travelers can visit atl.com for up-to-date information on parking availability, security wait times, and dining options. Passengers are also encouraged to follow the airport on social media and check directly with their airline for flight updates.

Parking lots often fill up during the holidays, and construction around the airport may slow traffic. Parking can be reserved online for the ATL West Deck, ATL Select, and the International Terminal.

Passengers are encouraged to double-check their bags before leaving home and review TSA rules on what can be brought through security.

Airport officials also urge travelers to stay alert and report suspicious activity. Guest service representatives in green coats are stationed throughout the airport to help answer questions and assist travelers.