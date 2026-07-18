People should avoid eating shredded iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported Thursday as part of its ongoing investigation into Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that contaminates food and drinking water, causing an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.

To date, Cyclosporais believed to only infect humans and spread through human fecal matter, according to the FDA, which says Cyclospora is generally transmitted when infected feces contaminates food or water. It’s unlikely to be transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time — days to weeks — after being passed in feces to become infectious.

Based on epidemiological information collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 1,644 people infected with Cyclosporareported exposure to Taco Bell and 90% said they had lettuce.

The illnesses included in this outbreak are a subset of the Cyclosporaillnesses identified nationwide from May 13 to July 13, 2026.

There have been 94 hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.

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This story comes to The Georgia Sun through a reporting partnership with GPB a non-profit newsroom focused on reporting in Georgia.