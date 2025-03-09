Jimmy John’s Introduces Toasted Sandwiches

Jimmy John’s is adding toasted sandwiches to its menu nationwide starting March 3, with plans to visit Atlanta later this month.

The sandwich chain’s new “Toasted Truck” will stop at the Battery Atlanta on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, offering free samples and exclusive branded merchandise to visitors.

The new menu features three toasted creations alongside the option to toast any existing sandwich. The new offerings include Chicken Bacon Ranch, Roast Beef & Cheddar, and Ultimate Italian sandwiches.

The Atlanta stop is part of a five-city tour that begins March 15 in Chicago and continues through mid-April with additional stops in Lexington, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Jimmy John’s operates more than 2,600 restaurants across 48 states and is owned by Inspire Brands.