A private country club in Stockbridge that hosts weddings and events failed a recent health inspection with a score of 62.

What’s Happening: Eagle’s Landing Country Club received a failing score of 62 on November 19 during a routine inspection by Henry County health officials. The 27-hole golf course and event venue located at 100 Eagle’s Landing Way had multiple health violations.

What’s Important: In Georgia, any restaurant or food service operation that scores below 70 receives a failing grade and must correct violations immediately. The inspection found problems with food storage, temperature control, and cleanliness throughout the kitchen.

Between the Lines: The health inspector found cold foods stored above safe temperatures, raw meats mixed with cooked foods, and employees backdating food labels. Health officials required the manager to throw away food that wasn’t kept at proper temperatures during the inspection.

The club’s reach-in cooler has failed to maintain safe temperatures during multiple past inspections. Health officials recommended replacing it immediately.

Inspectors found no hand soap at a kitchen sink and discovered utensils stored in containers with food debris.

The Big Picture: Eagle’s Landing Country Club markets itself as an upscale venue for weddings, corporate events, and family gatherings. The club features a 51,000-square-foot Georgian-style clubhouse and offers full catering services with American, French, Italian, and Southern cuisine. The facility can accommodate up to 500 guests for events.

The Sources: Henry County Health Department.

Full Inspection Details

Eagle’s Landing Country Club 100 Eagle’s Landing Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281 (770) 389-2000

Inspection Date: November 19, 2025 Inspection Type: Routine Score: 62 (Failing) Inspector: Keundra Golden For More Information: Henry County Health Department at (770) 288-6190

Violations Found:

Major Violations (9 points each):

Raw and cooked foods stored together improperly. Raw pork, cooked chicken, raw sausage links, raw shrimp, raw salmon, hot dogs, raw bison, and crab cakes were mixed, creating cross-contamination risk.

Multiple foods stored above safe temperature of 41 degrees. Manager discarded all improperly stored items during inspection.

Serious Violations (4 points each):

No hand soap at front kitchen sink. Food debris found in back hand sink.

Four containers of sliced cheese stored uncovered under leaking condensation.

Dirty utensils stored with clean ones. Build-up found on soda nozzles.

Employees backdating food labels. Turkey, feta cheese, salmon, and crab cakes had no date labels.

Blue cheese expired by three weeks. Employee discarded during inspection.

Sanitizer solution too strong at 500 parts per million instead of required 200-400 ppm.

Unlabeled chemical bottle with blue liquid found by sink.

Other Violations (1 point each):

Ice scoop, soda nozzles, and silverware stored in standing water at 60 degrees.

Reach-in cooler leaking condensation with water pooling inside. Health officials recommend immediate replacement due to repeated temperature failures.

Bar cooler leaking with mold on pipes.

Debris under cabinets. Rust on shelves throughout kitchen and coolers.

Dust on ceiling tiles, walls, and cooler fan. Floors and baseboards in disrepair.

Dumpster without lid (repeat violation).

Sewage odor from mop sink area.

Corrected During Inspection: Hand soap provided, improperly stored foods discarded, expired blue cheese discarded.