Three Georgia neighborhoods are getting national attention for something locals have known for years — eating outside here just hits different. Savannah’s Historic District, Poncey-Highland in Atlanta, and Downtown Athens all landed on a new list of the best neighborhoods in the country for outdoor dining.

🍽 Why It Matters: Outdoor dining is part of the state’s cultural fabric. From brick-lined sidewalks shaded by oaks to patios humming with live music, these spots help shape the way residents eat, socialize, and spend their weekends.

🌿 Savannah Historic District: Ranked No. 3 in the nation, this is Savannah at its cinematic best — Spanish moss, wrought iron gates, and courtyard cafés where brunch lingers into the afternoon. The Collins Quarter at Forsyth Park is a standout, pairing Aussie-inspired plates with deep Southern ease.

🎨 Poncey-Highland, Atlanta: Coming in at No. 52, this BeltLine-bordering neighborhood is equal parts grit and polish. Patios spill from converted bungalows and industrial spaces, with spots like Two Urban Licks pulling crowds for fire-cooked dinners and skyline views.

🎶 Downtown Athens: Ranked No. 60, Athens brings indie spirit to its sidewalks. Whether it’s a football weekend or a festival night, café patios are packed. Last Resort Grill is a local anchor, blending comfort food with a creative twist for a crowd that mixes students, artists, and longtime residents.

🌎 The Big Picture: The survey, conducted by Advance Funds Network with self-described foodies, looked beyond menus to the atmosphere and community feel that make dining al fresco a lasting draw.

The Sources: Advance Funds Network.