Mom and Toddler Severely Burned in Kitchen Accident in Georgia

A 26-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child are fighting for their lives after a cooking accident left both with extensive burns at their Paulding County residence.

🔥 Why It Matters: Cooking accidents remain one of the leading causes of home fires and injuries, particularly affecting families with young children who may be nearby during meal preparation.

🚑 What Happened: The mother was cooking at their Wiley Drive home on Saturday when something caught fire, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

While attempting to carry the burning item outside, she tripped over her toddler

The burning contents spilled on both of them, causing severe injuries

🏥 The Injuries:

The mother suffered burns across approximately 60% of her body

The child’s injuries are even more severe, with burns covering about 80% of their body

🚨 Current Status:

The toddler is receiving specialized care at Doctors Hospital’s Burn Center in Augusta

The mother is being treated at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center’s burn unit

🔍 The Investigation: Sheriff’s officials say they’re looking into the incident to rule out any criminal intent, though they currently believe it was an accident.