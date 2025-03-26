Mom and Toddler Severely Burned in Kitchen Accident in Georgia

A 26-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child are fighting for their lives after a cooking accident left both with extensive burns at their Paulding County residence.
🔥 Why It Matters: Cooking accidents remain one of the leading causes of home fires and injuries, particularly affecting families with young children who may be nearby during meal preparation.
🚑 What Happened: The mother was cooking at their Wiley Drive home on Saturday when something caught fire, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
- While attempting to carry the burning item outside, she tripped over her toddler
- The burning contents spilled on both of them, causing severe injuries
🏥 The Injuries:
- The mother suffered burns across approximately 60% of her body
- The child’s injuries are even more severe, with burns covering about 80% of their body
🚨 Current Status:
- The toddler is receiving specialized care at Doctors Hospital’s Burn Center in Augusta
- The mother is being treated at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center’s burn unit
🔍 The Investigation: Sheriff’s officials say they’re looking into the incident to rule out any criminal intent, though they currently believe it was an accident.
- Investigators are waiting for the mother’s condition to improve before conducting an interview
- The fire department continues to investigate what initially caused the kitchen fire