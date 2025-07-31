Firefighters battled a blaze at a Thornwood Drive residence in Cartersville Tuesday morning, safely rescuing one of the family’s two cats while preventing any human injuries.
🚒 What Happened: Cartersville Fire Department crews arrived at 105 Thornwood Drive within five minutes of being dispatched at 9:44 a.m., immediately launching an aggressive interior attack on the flames.
- During their search of the home, firefighters located and rescued one of the family’s two cats.
- No injuries were reported to residents or emergency personnel.
- The family lost all their belongings in the fire.
🧯 The Big Picture: Home fires remain one of the most common disasters affecting American families, with the National Fire Protection Association reporting that fire departments respond to a home fire every 93 seconds in the United States.
📋 What’s Next: The Cartersville Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire, with additional details expected once their investigation concludes.
The Sources: Cartersville Fire Department incident report.