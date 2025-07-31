Firefighters battled a blaze at a Thornwood Drive residence in Cartersville Tuesday morning, safely rescuing one of the family’s two cats while preventing any human injuries.

🚒 What Happened: Cartersville Fire Department crews arrived at 105 Thornwood Drive within five minutes of being dispatched at 9:44 a.m., immediately launching an aggressive interior attack on the flames.

During their search of the home, firefighters located and rescued one of the family’s two cats.

No injuries were reported to residents or emergency personnel.

The family lost all their belongings in the fire.

🧯 The Big Picture: Home fires remain one of the most common disasters affecting American families, with the National Fire Protection Association reporting that fire departments respond to a home fire every 93 seconds in the United States.

📋 What’s Next: The Cartersville Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire, with additional details expected once their investigation concludes.

The Sources: Cartersville Fire Department incident report.