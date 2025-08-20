A morning fire tore through Oxford Apartments in Lawrenceville, forcing 31 people out and sending a firefighter to a burn center after a roof collapse. Crews say 12 units are a total loss.

What’s Happening: Firefighters were called at 8:53 a.m. to 1406 Club Lakes Parkway for flames from a top-floor unit. Crews rescued trapped firefighters after a partial roof collapse and evacuated more than 20 people.

One firefighter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening burns; another was treated and released on scene. One resident had minor injuries.

Between The Lines: Investigators say the fire started on a second-story balcony and the cause is still under review. The building is a complete loss, but nearby buildings did not burn.

The Sources: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.