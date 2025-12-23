Four people lost their home after a fire broke out early Monday morning in East Cobb.

What’s Happening: Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Vinyard Way around 3:45 a.m. Monday, according to Cobb Fire officials. The fire started in the garage.

What’s Important: No one was seriously injured, but one firefighter sustained minor burns to the ears.

How This Affects Real People: Four people can’t return to their home. The Red Cross has been contacted to help them.

What’s Next: Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

The Location: The home is in the Arthurs Vinyard subdivision off Johnson Ferry Road, north of Oak Lane.