Firefighters put out a house fire early Tuesday morning after flames jumped from a chimney into an attic near Woodstock.

What’s Happening: Firefighters from Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Woodstock Fire Department responded to a home on Farmington Drive in unincorporated Cherokee County at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a chimney fire. When crews arrived, they found the fire had spread from the chimney into the attic.

What’s Important: No one was hurt. Firefighters searched the home to make sure no one was inside and quickly put out the flames.

What’s Next: Fire investigators were called to the scene to figure out what caused the fire.