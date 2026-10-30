SAVANNAH — Savannah firefighters put out a balcony fire early Friday morning in about 11 minutes, and no one was hurt or forced to leave their home.
What happened: Crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Indian Street at 3:17 a.m. They arrived four minutes later and had water on the fire by 3:25 a.m.
What’s confirmed: The fire was out by 3:28 a.m. It stayed contained to a second-floor balcony. No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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