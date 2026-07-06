What happened: Effingham County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Eden on July 5. Firefighters rescued all nine pets from the home during the response.

What’s new: The animals were treated for smoke inhalation on scene. Firefighters used Fido Pet Rescue bags, which are kits designed to help revive animals exposed to smoke.

The path forward: No information has been released about the cause of the fire, the condition of the home, or whether anyone was displaced.