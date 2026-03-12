The Sandy Springs Police Department is hosting a free driving safety class for teens and their parents on April 23.

What’s Happening: The class is open to teens 14 and older who have or are preparing to get a Learner’s Permit or Intermediate License. Parents are encouraged to come, but any teen may attend regardless of driving experience.

What’s Important: The session runs about two and a half hours, starting at 6 p.m. at Sandy Springs Police Department Headquarters, 620 Morgan Falls Rd.

How This Affects Real People: To sign up, email Sgt. Gladkowski at RGladkowski@sandyspringsga.gov to request a registration form. The form must be printed, filled out, and sent back by email. For questions, call 770-551-2569.

What We Know: In Georgia, a Learner’s Permit, called a Class CP license, lets teens drive with a licensed adult present. An Intermediate License, called a Class D license, is the next step and limits nighttime driving and the number of passengers a teen can carry.