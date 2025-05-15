Sick of the System: Americans Blame Health Care for Nation’s Health Decline

A quarter of U.S. adults give the nation’s physical health a failing grade, according to a new survey.

A survey of 2,000 health and wellness consumers explored perspectives on the country’s overall health, finding that a similar percentage graded mental health nationwide just as poorly (25%).

Nine in 10 respondents revealed that they’re just as guilty, admitting that they have “bad” health habits (88%).

As a result, 78% say they’re now prioritizing their physical health, with many embracing a return to clean, trusted solutions.

Concerns about the healthcare system may be contributing to this shift.

According to a second survey of 1,000 health and wellness consumers conducted by Talker Research for Vimergy (https://vimergy.com/), just 24% are very satisfied with the U.S. healthcare system today.

Only 15% say they trust pharmaceutical companies “very much.”

More than half of respondents (53%) believe pharmaceutical companies prioritize profits and selling medication over actually curing disease or supporting long-term health (18%).

And 79% of health and wellness consumers from the second survey even think that the healthcare system benefits when people stay sick.

As a result, half of Americans from the second survey don’t trust pharmaceutical companies to act in their best interest (48%).

The growing skepticism may reflect frustration with a system built to treat symptoms, not root causes, with 77% of respondents from the second survey expressing this belief.

Faced with these challenges, many Americans are looking for alternatives to traditional approaches. Results found that for many, that means reaching for products designed to help them feel better, think cleaner and live longer. Eight in 10 respondents said they’re interested in living “cleaner” this year.

In order to achieve the lifestyle they’re looking for, the average American estimates that they’ll need to change 42% of their current habits.

This journey will include being more mindful about what goes into their bodies by committing to drinking more water (70%), consuming more whole foods (52%) and taking their vitamins (47%).

In fact, three times as many people believe the average person working toward a health goal should try natural solutions first (36%) over prescribed medications (12%).

Americans are approaching their health decisions carefully. Although nearly a fifth of those surveyed know at least 10 people who use prescription drugs, nearly a quarter (22%) admit they don’t trust those medications.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents from the first survey said they’ve tried a health product that ended up being misleading, with half of those who don’t trust prescription drugs afraid of using them.

With 54% saying that consistently taking vitamins is one of the most impactful changes they can make for a “naturally clean” lifestyle, the data suggests that many are turning to products designed for long-term vitality, not quick fixes.

“This data reflects what we hear every day: people want products that help support immunity, detoxification, energy, brain function and wellbeing at the root,” said Philip Jacobson, chief brand officer of Vimergy. “They want timeless supplements that actually make a difference in how they feel. We’re proud to help people reclaim their health, one drop, one dose and one decision at a time.”

“CLEAN LIVING” GOALS

“Limit or stop eating processed and artificial ingredients in food.”

“I already use makeup that’s clean but I’m trying to switch brands gradually on stuff like cleaning supplies and shampoo.”

“Drinking more water.”

“Getting into a much better physical body and being more active socially, mentally and emotionally.”

“To avoid sweets and cut down on fats and processed foods.”

“Less time on my phone.”

“Less stress.”

“Eating more fruits and vegetables.”

“I need more natural pills, not prescription pills.”

“Having a clear, active mind, exercising more, quitting smoking cigarettes.”

“Getting good sleep.”

“Limiting screen time.”

“I want to worry less, exercise a little more and take as few medications that I can get by with, including over the counter drugs. Limiting my caffeine consumption would also be good.”

“To be relaxed, less anxious, to get closure on things affecting my emotional and mental health.”

“Clear my mind of unnecessary thoughts.”

CLEAN LIFESTYLE ACTIONS AMERICANS WILL TAKE IN 2025

Drinking more water — 70%

Exercising more — 70%

Reducing stress levels — 60%

Getting more/better quality sleep — 58%

Avoiding processed foods/eating more whole foods — 52%