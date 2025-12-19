Georgia utility regulators gave final approval Friday to a Georgia Power plan that clears the way for nearly 9,900 megawatts of new power generation, a decision that could either ease pressure on electric bills or raise costs for families if demand falls short.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a deal between Georgia Power and commission staff that lets the utility add major new energy resources aimed at serving large electricity users like data centers.

Georgia Power says the agreement guarantees at least $556 million a year from large-load customers starting in its 2028 rate case.

The company says that works out to about $8.50 a month, or roughly $102 a year, in savings pressure for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month.

What’s Important: Before the deal was announced, commission staff warned that adding nearly 9,900 megawatts could backfire if new customers do not show up. Staff said a typical household could see its bill rise by about $20 a month if Georgia Power builds the new resources and expected revenue does not materialize.

How This Affects Real People: Georgia Power says families and small businesses benefit because large energy users will cover more of the cost. Consumer and clean energy groups say homeowners could still be stuck paying more if those large customers leave or never arrive.

The Pushback: The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said Georgia Power is misrepresenting who pays more, arguing that data centers are driving the need for new power plants that increase overall costs. Georgia Interfaith Power and Light and the Southface Institution also pushed back, saying the promised $8.50 monthly benefit does not clearly explain real bill impacts over time.

What Was Approved: The vote allows Georgia Power to move forward with a mix of new power sources, including natural gas plants, battery storage systems, solar paired with batteries, and power purchase agreements. The company says the resources will benefit all customers statewide.

The Context: Georgia Power unveiled the agreement Dec. 10 after staff raised concerns about possible rate hikes. Gov. Brian Kemp praised the deal publicly, while advocacy groups questioned whether projected large-load growth will last.

Why the Vote Matters: The decision was the final vote for Republican commissioners Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson. Both lost their seats in November. Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard take office on Jan. 1.