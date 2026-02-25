Listen to this post

Richmond County School System is converting April 3 from a remote learning day to a full in-person school day to make up for days lost to bad weather earlier this year.

What’s Happening: The district announced the calendar change on February 24. April 3 was originally scheduled as a PowerUp Asynchronous Learning Day, which allows students to complete work remotely. All students and staff will now report to school on a normal schedule that day.

What’s Important: The change affects all schools in the Richmond County School System. District leaders presented the proposed adjustment at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting on February 10.

Why It Changed: The district closed schools multiple times this winter due to inclement weather. Georgia law requires school systems to provide a minimum number of instructional days each year. When schools close for weather, districts must make up those days to meet state requirements.

What Officials Said: “We understand that calendar adjustments can require flexibility from our families, and we sincerely appreciate their partnership as we work together to ensure continuity of learning for our students,” said Dr. Tommy Welch, deputy superintendent of school improvement and strategic initiatives. “Recovering this instructional time is important to keeping our students on track, and we are grateful for the continued support of our school communities.”

Where to Find More: An updated academic calendar is available at the district’s website.