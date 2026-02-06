Listen to this post

The Richmond County Board of Education rescheduled public hearings on a school facilities plan and pushed back its final vote.

What’s Happening: The board moved public hearings to February 9 and February 12. The board also moved its vote on the Master Plan to Monday, February 23. The board said weather caused the schedule changes.

What’s Important: The board said it plans to introduce a motion on February 23 to keep T.W. Josey High School students and staff together. The proposal would move Josey to the Murphey campus while a new academy is built. Construction could take two to three years, the board said.

The board said it will create a Naming Committee to decide what happens with the school’s name and history. Alumni, students, staff, and community members would serve on the committee. The board said it would activate the committee right away through a second motion.

What Happens Next: Public hearings are set for February 9 and February 12. The board votes on February 23.

People can attend hearings in person or watch online. Details are at rcboe.org/masterplan.

The Process: The board said staff has spent months reviewing logistics and data. Issues under review include how students connect with each other, how facilities get used, and campus safety. The Josey attendance zone stays open until the new school is ready, the board said.

The board said it looked at Georgia High School Association rules, including how the changes affect sports eligibility, region assignments, and school size categories. Current facilities include stadium turf, a baseball field, and a competition gym.