No Tuition Increase for Georgia Colleges Next Year

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted Tuesday to hold the line on tuition for in-state students.

Since 2016, tuition at the state’s 26 public colleges and universities has increased by less than 1% per year, Tracey Cook, the system’s chief fiscal officer, told the regents at a meeting on the campus of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

“USG and the Board of Regents remain focused on keeping college affordable for Georgia families to ensure higher education stays within reach across the state,” system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “As more students than ever enroll on our campuses, we continue to prioritize reducing financial barriers and offering excellent value.”

Among the 16 Southern Regional Education Board states, Georgia is third lowest in average undergraduate tuition and required fees compared to its public peers, according to national data from the College Board. Nationally, the system has the sixth-lowest tuition and fees.

The regents did raise tuition for in-state undergraduates by 2.5% last year. Perdue cited inflation at the time.

The coming school year will see a 2% tuition increase for out-of-state students and a 3% increase for students from other countries.

The board also approved changes to mandatory student fees at eight of the system’s institutions. Among those eight, six institutions will see fee hikes ranging from $5 to $21 per semester, while two will lower their fees.

In other business Tuesday, the regents approved a plan to consolidate Georgia Southern and East Georgia State College.