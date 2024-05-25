Meet Cherokee County’s Valedictorians and Salutatorians

The Cherokee County School District recognized the valedictorians and salutatorians of the Class of 2024 at its Annual Scholar Recognition Banquet this week. These distinguished students and their families will be celebrated by the School Board and the Superintendent of Schools, with support from the Cherokee County Educational Foundation and LGE Community Credit Union.
Below are the Valedictorians and Salutatorians for each of Cherokee County’s public high schools.
Cherokee High School
- Valedictorian: Sarah Grace Pfanstiel | Honored Teacher: Eric Jones
- Salutatorian: Caleb Christian | Honored Teacher: Wesley Queen
Creekview High School
- Valedictorian: Kinley Sikes | Honored Teacher: Begoña Stone
- Salutatorian: Laura Hand | Honored Teacher: Josh Link
Etowah High School
- Valedictorian: Cristina Garcia | Honored Teacher: Johana Keever
- Salutatorian: Bella Postel | Honored Teacher: Margo Kemmerer
i-Grad Virtual Academy
- Valedictorian: Sophia Raines | Honored Teacher: Hannah Mitchell
- Salutatorian: Chloe Brezinski | Honored Teacher: Heather Craighead
River Ridge High School
- Valedictorian: Caleb Lewis | Honored Teacher: Tracye Bulger
- Salutatorian: Adrianna Musser | Honored Teacher: Phil Money
Sequoyah High School
- Valedictorian: Anna Louise Panhorst | Honored Teacher: Megan Curtis
- Salutatorian: Zachary Howell | Honored Teacher: Andrew Oberlies
Woodstock High School
- Valedictorian: Xavier Olsen | Honored Teacher: Kellie Baglio
- Salutatorian: Vivian Lawrence | Honored Teacher: Kate McIntyre
