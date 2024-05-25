Meet Cherokee County’s Valedictorians and Salutatorians

The Cherokee County School District recognized the valedictorians and salutatorians of the Class of 2024 at its Annual Scholar Recognition Banquet this week. These distinguished students and their families will be celebrated by the School Board and the Superintendent of Schools, with support from the Cherokee County Educational Foundation and LGE Community Credit Union.

Below are the Valedictorians and Salutatorians for each of Cherokee County’s public high schools.

Cherokee High School

Valedictorian: Sarah Grace Pfanstiel | Honored Teacher: Eric Jones

Salutatorian: Caleb Christian | Honored Teacher: Wesley Queen

Creekview High School

Valedictorian: Kinley Sikes | Honored Teacher: Begoña Stone

Salutatorian: Laura Hand | Honored Teacher: Josh Link

Etowah High School

Valedictorian: Cristina Garcia | Honored Teacher: Johana Keever

Salutatorian: Bella Postel | Honored Teacher: Margo Kemmerer

i-Grad Virtual Academy

Valedictorian: Sophia Raines | Honored Teacher: Hannah Mitchell

Salutatorian: Chloe Brezinski | Honored Teacher: Heather Craighead

River Ridge High School

Valedictorian: Caleb Lewis | Honored Teacher: Tracye Bulger

Salutatorian: Adrianna Musser | Honored Teacher: Phil Money

Sequoyah High School

Valedictorian: Anna Louise Panhorst | Honored Teacher: Megan Curtis

Salutatorian: Zachary Howell | Honored Teacher: Andrew Oberlies

Woodstock High School

Valedictorian: Xavier Olsen | Honored Teacher: Kellie Baglio

Salutatorian: Vivian Lawrence | Honored Teacher: Kate McIntyre

