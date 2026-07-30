About 462 first-year students at Kennesaw State University will have a new place to live when the Fall 2026 semester kicks off next week.

What’s happening: Summit II, a five-story, suite-style residence hall on KSU’s Kennesaw Campus, opens for the upcoming semester. The building sits next to The Summit, a dorm that opened in 2022, and the two share a courtyard between them.

By the numbers: The new building covers nearly 97,000 square feet and holds 462 beds, all reserved for first-year students.

Worth noting: Eight KSU graduates worked on the design and construction of Summit II, in roles spanning architecture, engineering, and construction.

The path forward: A ribbon cutting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at 235 Kennesaw State University Road in Kennesaw. Tours of the building begin at about 10:30 a.m.