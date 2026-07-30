About 462 first-year students at Kennesaw State University will have a new place to live when the Fall 2026 semester kicks off next week.
What’s happening: Summit II, a five-story, suite-style residence hall on KSU’s Kennesaw Campus, opens for the upcoming semester. The building sits next to The Summit, a dorm that opened in 2022, and the two share a courtyard between them.
By the numbers: The new building covers nearly 97,000 square feet and holds 462 beds, all reserved for first-year students.
Worth noting: Eight KSU graduates worked on the design and construction of Summit II, in roles spanning architecture, engineering, and construction.
The path forward: A ribbon cutting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at 235 Kennesaw State University Road in Kennesaw. Tours of the building begin at about 10:30 a.m.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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