Gov. Brian Kemp announced the Dream Scholarship during his State of the State address Wednesday, marking the first need-based scholarship program in Georgia history.

What’s Happening: The Dream Scholarship will build off the existing Hope Scholarship and work alongside the Georgia Match program launched in 2023. Kemp said the scholarship aims to ensure students “start out on a level playing field no matter their ZIP code.”

What’s Important: Georgia currently offers the Hope Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance based on academic merit, not financial need. The Dream Scholarship represents a shift in how the state funds higher education by adding financial need as a qualifying factor.

The name of the scholarship shows the way Georgia’s two scholarship programs work together and it isn’t an accident. “Hopes and Dreams are alive in the great state of Georgia,” Kemp said.

What’s Still Unknown: The governor’s office has not yet released details on eligibility requirements, funding amounts, or when the Dream Scholarship will become available to students.

