Investigation Launched Into Firing of Two Campbell High Basketball Coaches

Two Basketball coaches at Campbell High School were abruptly dismissed last week, prompting Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to launch an investigation following intense community backlash.

🔍 Why It Matters: Families and students are outraged by how these beloved mentors were treated after decades of service, showing how deeply coaches impact school communities beyond just sports.

🏀 The Coaches’ Legacy:

Randy McClure and James Gwyn amassed approximately 1,200 wins during their combined years coaching

Both men served Campbell High School and its predecessor schools before the 1989 merger

📣 Community Response:

Nearly 4,000 people signed a petition demanding the district examine the dismissal

Former players, current students and fellow teachers spoke at the board meeting in support

🔄 What Happens Next:

Ragsdale personally initiated the review that evolved into a formal investigation

The superintendent plans to report findings and potential actions when the investigation concludes

⚖️ Between The Lines: The situation raises questions about personnel practices in Cobb County schools, as even the superintendent acknowledged the district fell short of its own standards in handling the terminations.