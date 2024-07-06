Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Launches Back-to-School Supply Drive

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office has kicked off its annual Back-to-School Drive to support the 12,745 students enrolled in the Glynn County School System. This initiative aims to provide essential supplies to enhance the educational experience for local children and positively impact the community’s future.

Residents are encouraged to shop locally and select book bags, water bottles, and other necessary supplies. An Amazon list is available for reference or for ordering items to be delivered directly to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office at 100 Sulphur Springs Road, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Donations of new and unused items can be brought to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Monday, July 29. The Glynn County School System will handle the distribution of the collected supplies.

Community members are thanked in advance for their generosity and support in ensuring that all students have the resources they need for a successful school year.

Here is the link to the Amazon wishlist.