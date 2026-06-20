Parents and students in Carroll County now have a new way to flag safety concerns at school — anonymously, at any hour.
What’s Happening: Carroll County Schools has set up an anonymous tip line that someone monitors around the clock. You can submit a concern online at www.carrollcountyschools.com/WeTip or by calling or texting (844) 770-2531.
What’s New: The tip line is one of several safety upgrades the district is rolling out this summer. The district is also installing enhanced security cameras, adding school resource officers, and bringing the SHIELD Lockdown System — a door-barricade and emergency alert system — to two more school buildings.
The Path Forward: Next month, school safety teams and local law enforcement will hold the district’s annual safety summit. The event, which the district has held for more than 10 years, gives school staff and first responders access to safety training and resources.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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