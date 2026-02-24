Listen to this post

A Cobb County elementary school principal has resigned following her DUI arrest last month, ending a four-year tenure at the East Cobb school.

What’s Happening: Dr. Kevin Carpenter, a Cobb County School District assistant superintendent, told the Addison community Monday that Jill Spiva “has resigned and will not be returning to Addison.”

Brett Ward, a veteran educator with more than 40 years in Cobb schools, will serve as interim principal for the remainder of the school year

Ward previously led Brown, Smyrna and Kennesaw elementary schools in the district

Catch Up Quick: Police arrested Spiva on Jan. 8 near the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Sandy Plains Road — less than half a mile from her school.

Officers found a half-empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka in a white plastic bag near her car’s center console, according to a police report. When Spiva refused a blood test, a judge signed a search warrant forcing her to comply. She was released from custody the following day.

Between the Lines: The district stayed silent on Spiva’s employment status for six weeks while conducting its investigation. The school system returned from winter break Monday — the same day families learned of her resignation.

Ward starts Tuesday. Carpenter told families that the school’s Principal Advisory Council will provide input on qualities they want in a permanent principal for next school year.

Spiva had worked as an educator in Cobb County for more than 20 years.