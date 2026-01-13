Listen to this post

An elementary school principal in Cobb County is facing DUI charges after crashing her car less than half a mile from her school.

What’s Happening: Addison Elementary School Principal Jill Spiva was charged with DUI, open container, and causing a crash on Thursday on Ebenezer Road and Sandy Plains Road. Police found a half-empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka in a white plastic bag near the center console of her car, according to a police report.

What’s Important: Spiva refused a field sobriety test and a blood test. A judge signed a search warrant that forced her to have the blood test.

What’s Next: Cobb County Schools would not confirm Spiva’s employment status while the matter is under investigation.

“Drunk driving is not an oopsie. It’s not forgetting your grocery list. It’s putting yourself behind the wheel of a two-ton machine while you have the reaction time of a tranquilized sloth.”